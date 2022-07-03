Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Nagaland tomorrow to attend the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Investment Conclave 2022, scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5.

Making the announcement on June 28, Nagaland secretary J Alam addressed a meeting of administrative heads of departments and heads of departments at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Conference Hall in Kohima.

It needs mention here that the CSR conclave, the first of its kind in Nagaland, is being organized by the Investment and Development Authority Nagaland (IDAN).

Alam has directed all government departments to extend full support for the success of the programme.

Stating that the government plans to implement e-pension at the earliest, Alam added that the areas of reforms need to be addressed for the proper functioning of the government.

Alam was optimistic that once implemented, the new technologies will ease the process of doing business since the state has able officers.

IDAN CEO Alemtemshi Jamir, while briefing the officers, said the CSR conclave is a step towards the many positive changes coming to the state. He said various corporate companies have shown their interest in investing in Nagaland.

He said there will be business-to-business and business-to-government interactions and a bankers’ conclave during the event as well.

He also sought cooperation and support from the officers of the state government for the success of the programme.