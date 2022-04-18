During an official visit to the United States that begins Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (April 18).

Sitharaman will also be in attendance at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. The IMF and World Bank Group's spring meetings in 2022 will take place from Monday to Sunday.

She will also meet David Malpass, the president of the World Bank.

"The finance minister will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa," the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The finance minister will also meet with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy, and other priority industries one-on-one.