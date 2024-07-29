Parliament's Budget Session continues Monday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024. The bill aims to authorise payments from the Union Territory's Consolidated Fund for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Discussions on the Union Budget and J&K budget, both presented last Tuesday, will resume in both houses.

Sports Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on several matters. These include updates on implementing recommendations from various Standing Committee reports related to Olympic preparation, sports department demands, and youth affairs.

Several other ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pankaj Chaudhary, will present papers to Parliament.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will initiate a motion to elect two Lok Sabha members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

In the Rajya Sabha, ministers such as Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Rao Inderjit Singh will table documents.

The opposition has criticised the Union Budget as lacking vision and being unfair to most states. The current session, which began July 22, is slated to conclude on August 12.