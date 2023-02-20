An FIR was filed against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at Hazratganj PS in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for making a distasteful comment against PM Modi’s father during a press conference on February 17, last week.

As per reports, Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson, has been charged with defamation in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

Khera addressed the Prime Minister as "Narendra Gautam Das Modi" on Friday, urging Congress to support its demand for an investigation into the Adani Group by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

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"Why are you fleeing a debate in the parliament? Why do you feel afraid of JPC? JPC was established by PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as prime ministers, respectively. What issue does Narendra, also known as "Damodadardas," have with the JPC? Is it Damodardas, as stated? While his deeds are those of Gautam Das, his name is Damodardas," he stated.

Workers for the BJP accused Khera of defaming his late father after a video of his address went viral on social media.

An FIR has been filed at the Hazratganj police station under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (insult), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was made by leaders of the BJP.

Slamming the Congress spokesperson, Assam CM tweeted saying, "Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen."