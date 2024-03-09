A fire broke out on the third floor of the Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, triggering a rapid response from multiple fire tenders. The incident, reported around 9:30 am was successfully brought under control, with no reported injuries, according to officials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the situation, stating, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it - that detailed information on the incident be gathered, and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control."

Yadav further assured that measures have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. "We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again," he added.

The blaze was first noticed by sanitation workers stationed near gates numbers 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex who promptly alerted the authorities. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel confirmed that the firefighters successfully controlled the fire and current efforts focus on managing the smoke emanating from the third floor where documents are stored.

Approximately 15 to 20 fire tenders were deployed to the scene, underscoring the urgency of the situation. The fire brigade, notified after the sanitation workers observed smoke, acted swiftly to prevent the escalation of the incident.

As investigations into the cause of the fire are underway officials confirm that no injuries were reported. The incident has prompted heightened vigilance and reinforced safety measures within the secretariat complex, aiming to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future. The quick response from emergency services has been instrumental in minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of the state secretariat building.