On Wednesday (March 13), a roadside restaurant in the Bisrakh neighborhood of Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, caught fire. The Gaur City stores that are nearby have been affected by the fire that started at Shere Punjab Dhaba.



As the restaurant caught fire, thick clouds of black smoke rose into the sky, sending people running for their lives. More than six fire tenders hurried to the scene as soon as they learned about the incident. Two hours of work eventually put out the fire. A short circuit is thought to have started the fire. The cause of the tragedy hasn't been determined yet, though.

Confirming no lives were lost in the fire accident, the district fire officer said, "Eight fire tenders were sent to the spot as soon as we received the information. The fire was brought under control. While reasons for the blaze in the dhaba being investigated, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire."

The eyewitness, who was in a nearby dhaba, said, "As soon as I came out of the dhaba, I could see a massive fire. Within 15 minutes, the surrounding areas also caught fire."