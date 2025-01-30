A fire erupted at 15 tents in an open area near Chatnag Ghat Police Station in Prayagraj on January 30. Fire officials quickly responded to the situation, containing and extinguishing the flames. No casualties were reported.

Pramod Sharma, a UP Fire Department official, confirmed the incident, saying the tents were unauthorised.

This incident follows a previous fire during the Maha Kumbh, caused by the explosion of three cooking gas cylinders, which fortunately resulted in no fatalities.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, which claimed 30 lives and left 60 others injured, continues to draw attention. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the victims. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will run until February 26. Key upcoming dates include February 3 (Basant Panchami–Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).