Fire breaks out in Amritsar–Saharsa Express at Sirhind station, one passenger injured, services disrupted

Train services were briefly affected on Saturday, October 18 morning after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar–Saharsa Express near Sirhind Station in Punjab. The incident occurred around 7:30 am, prompting an immediate response from railway authorities and local firefighters.

According to Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railways, smoke and flames were noticed in one of the coaches as the train was crossing Sirhind Station. “The fire was promptly controlled at the station. Within 15 to 20 minutes, the affected coaches were detached from the rest of the train, and all passengers were safely rescued,” Bhatia told ANI.

He further confirmed that one passenger sustained burn injuries covering 30–40 percent of the body and was provided immediate medical attention.

The Ministry of Railways also issued an official statement confirming the incident. “A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar–Saharsa Express at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. The fire has been extinguished. No casualties have been reported,” the ministry stated.

Train operations on the route were temporarily affected but later resumed after safety inspections were completed. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.