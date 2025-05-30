The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday graduated its first-ever group of women cadets, marking a turning point in the integration of women into India's defence forces.

The 148th passing out parade, held at the NDA’s Khadakwasla campus in Pune, was reviewed by Mizoram Governor and former Army Chief, General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), who called the moment “significant and historic.”

“Today is also a unique, significant day in the history of the academy,” said Gen. Singh. “The first batch of women cadets will pass out today. This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey of our greatest inclusivity and empowerment. These women are a symbol of Nari Shakti.”

Seventeen women cadets officially graduated from the NDA, a development widely seen as a major step towards strengthening gender inclusivity in the armed forces. Until recently, the NDA only trained male cadets for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The event drew a large gathering of families, military officials, and dignitaries from across India, many of whom saw the graduation as a long-overdue evolution in India’s defence training institutions.

The inclusion of women at NDA follows a Supreme Court ruling in 2021 that paved the way for their admission. Since then, the government has gradually expanded opportunities for women in the armed forces, including in combat and leadership roles.

Meanwhile, in Goa, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the growing role of women in military operations. Speaking at the flag-in ceremony of the Indian Navy sailing vessel INSV Tarini, he highlighted women’s contribution to Operation Sindoor, a recent cross-border military strike targeting terrorist camps.

“Women pilots and other female soldiers played a crucial role in the effective action taken by India against terrorism in Pakistan and PoK during Operation Sindoor,” Singh said.

He also praised Lt Commanders Dilna K and Roopa, the two Navy officers who recently completed a global circumnavigation on the INSV Tarini under the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission. Their voyage marked the first double-handed global sailing expedition by Indian women.

“From the heights of Siachen to the depths of the ocean, Indian women are fulfilling many responsibilities, which has further bolstered the security circle of the country,” Singh added. “Today, the doors of Sainik Schools are open for girls, and 17 women are passing out from the National Defence Academy this month.”