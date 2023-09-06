In a significant development aimed at streamlining the electoral process in India, the first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is anticipated to convene on September 6.

''The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is likely to take place today under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence, in Delhi,'' ANI quoted sources as saying.

Last week, the central government reiterated its commitment to the 'One Nation, One Election' concept by forming a committee to assess its viability in India.

A committee tasked with examining the feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election' comprises notable figures such as former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

The ambitious project has drawn criticism from the Opposition, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggesting it carries a "Modi twist." In contrast, political strategist Prashant Kishor believes that the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' could benefit India if implemented with the "correct intentions."

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