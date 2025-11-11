First Pahalgam and now Delhi: Gaurav Gogoi demands accountability after terror attacks

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on November 11 expressed deep sorrow over the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam and Delhi, calling them shocking and deeply painful incidents that highlight the need for stronger security measures and national unity.

In a social media post, Gogoi wrote, “First Pahalgam and now Delhi. It is shocking and deeply painful to see Indian civilians succumbing to terror in 2025.”

He said the foremost duty of public servants was to keep citizens safe and extended his condolences to the victims and prayers for the injured. “At this time, the perpetrators and the facts behind this tragedy must be pursued ruthlessly. We cannot avoid introspection and accountability,” Gogoi added.

Calling for solidarity in the wake of the attacks, the Congress leader said, “India must remain united and strong at this moment.”



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Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts and security personnel conducted a detailed inspection of the blast site near Delhi’s Red Fort, where a devastating explosion in a Hyundai i20 claimed eight lives and injured several others on Monday, November 10 evening.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Union Home Ministry has convened a high-level review meeting this morning at 9:30 a.m. Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing the meeting, which is being attended by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, the Home Secretary, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials to assess the situation and discuss further security measures.

The explosion occurred around 6:50 p.m. near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, when the vehicle reportedly halted at a red light. The intensity of the blast destroyed nearby vehicles and caused severe injuries to several passersby, who were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals.