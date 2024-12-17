Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the Fit India cycling movement at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The initiative, launched as part of the Fit India Movement, aims to promote fitness and address pollution concerns by encouraging people to include cycling in their daily lives.

Mandaviya, who participated in the cycling event from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back, emphasised the importance of fitness in building a developed nation.

"Modi Ji has started 'Fit India Movement'. The people of the country should remain fit and build a developed nation. With this aim, we have decided to go cycling for one hour each week. Today, marking the beginning, the cycling event is being held at 1000 places across the country. We should make this a part of our life, should do cycling, stay healthy, and find the solution to the pollution through cycling," Mandaviya said.

The event saw participation from elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and political leaders, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Highlighting the importance of fitness among youth, Surya urged young people to engage in sports and physical activities. “Fitness not only improves mental clarity but also instills discipline, perseverance, and consistency in life,” he added.

According to an official release, the cycling movement is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat, and various sports bodies like SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs). The programme also aims to raise awareness about improving air quality, especially in cities like Delhi.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Modi, the Fit India Movement promotes health, sports participation, and indigenous games across the country, with the ultimate goal of positioning India as a sports superpower.