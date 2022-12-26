Four foreign nationals from Thailand and one from Myanmar tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

As per reports, all the foreign nationals were on a pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, the medical officer in charge of Gaya district confirmed that the foreigners were tested at the international airport as part of a drill that is being followed for those visiting Bodh Gaya to attend the Dalai Lama’s discourses scheduled later this week.

Notably, altogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom five in which four of them were females tested positive for COVID-19.

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The condition of all the infected persons in the age group of 35 to 75 years was stable and they have been kept in isolation at the hotel they had checked in.

On the otherhand, in view of the fresh cases, testing has been intensified at the airport and the Gaya railway station.

On the other hand, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the public to avoid social gatherings, marriages and political meetings in the wake of the spread of the new Covid variant in the country.

“Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest,” It said.

“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which f our cases are the new China variant- BF 7,” It stated.