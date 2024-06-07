Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad has confirmed a tragic incident involving five Indian students who drowned in a river near St. Petersburg, Russia. According to Prasad, authorities in Russia managed to save one student, while four others lost their lives in the incident.

Prasad stated, "One body has been recovered, and search operations for three other bodies are underway." He emphasized the collaborative efforts between local authorities and international agencies, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian embassy in Russia, and the consular general in St. Petersburg.

"We've been coordinating with judicial, police, and disaster management authorities," Prasad added. The rescued student is receiving the best medical care, and efforts are underway to ensure the bodies of the deceased are repatriated to India following international protocols.

Responding to anxious parents, the Indian embassy in Russia has assured them of actively working to expedite the process of sending the bodies to their relatives. Additionally, the embassy confirmed that proper treatment is being provided to the student whose life was saved in the tragic incident.