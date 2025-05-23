Five northeastern states now rank among the top 10 most literate regions in India, with Mizoram taking the top spot at 98.2 per cent, according to the government’s latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for 2023–24.

The Northeast’s dominance in the rankings underscores a significant shift in the country’s educational landscape. Nagaland (95.7 per cent) holds third place, Meghalaya (94.2 per cent) at fifth place, Tripura (93.7 per cent) is tied at sixth with Chandigarh, and Manipur (92 per cent) rounds out the top 10 at tenth place.

Mizoram, which has consistently ranked high in education metrics, was officially declared India’s first fully literate state on May 20 under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Lalduhoma at Mizoram University, following the state’s successful campaign to enroll and educate more than 1,600 adult learners through volunteer-led programs.

Despite this progress, large gaps remain across India. States such as Andhra Pradesh (72.6 per cent), Bihar (74.3 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh (75.2 per cent) continue to report significantly lower literacy levels.