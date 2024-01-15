In response to a surge in complaints regarding flight delays and cancellations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a decisive step by releasing new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Monday. The guidelines stipulate that airlines may cancel flights, well in advance, if they are anticipated to be delayed beyond 3 hours.

The move comes as a measure to address the growing dissatisfaction among air travelers who have faced inconveniences due to sudden cancellations and prolonged delays. The DGCA, in an official release, emphasized the importance of protecting passengers' interests, particularly in cases of denied boardings, flight cancellations, and unexpected delays without prior notice.

The release outlined specific facilities that airlines are required to provide to passengers under such circumstances. It highlighted the need for proactive measures and transparency in communicating delays and cancellations to minimize the impact on passengers.

A significant addition to the guidelines is the mandatory inclusion of references to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on flight tickets. This obligation aims to ensure that passengers are aware of their rights and the airlines' responsibilities. The DGCA expects the reference to CAR to be prominently visible on all flight tickets, creating awareness among passengers about the regulations governing air travel.

However, the DGCA also acknowledged that certain exemptions to the CAR may apply in cases of Force Majeure events. These events, which are considered extraordinary circumstances beyond an airline's control, could exempt carriers from strict adherence to the new guidelines.

The aviation industry is now gearing up to implement these changes, and passengers are hopeful that these measures will bring about a positive shift in the air travel experience.