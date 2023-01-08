The National Capital woke up to a shivering and torturous winter chill on January 7, as fog combined with cold wave conditions caused low visibility, forcing flights to be delayed.

Train and flight operations were also hampered due to low visibility caused by thick fog caused by cold wave conditions.

As of 5.30 a.m. Saturday, the temperature at Palam was 5 degrees Celsius, down from 7 degrees yesterday, while the mercury dropped to 2.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the capital's official weather station.

At Delhi Ridge and Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Notably, Aya Nagar, one of the outskirts of South West Delhi, had a temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the coldwave conditions are expected to last until Saturday, January 7, though similar conditions are possible until January 11.

As a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital, resulting in low visibility, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a passenger advisory on Saturday.

"The Delhi airport is undergoing low visibility procedures. Currently, all flight operations are normal. Passengers should contact the airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information "The Delhi airport's Twitter account was notified.

Indira Gandhi International Airport's (IGIA) official Twitter account advised passengers to check for updated flight information before arriving at the airport.

Also read : Assam: Severe cold claims another life at Lumding railway station



