Wade Wilson, notoriously known as the "Deadpool Killer," has been sentenced to death for the gruesome murders of two women in Florida in 2019. The 30-year-old's crimes were described by Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson as "heinous, atrocious, and cruel," with one of the murders being labeled as "cold, calculated, and premeditated."

Wilson was convicted in June for the murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in a case that has shocked the nation with its brutality. On Tuesday, Judge Thompson upheld the jury's recommendation for the death penalty, emphasizing the severe and violent nature of Wilson's actions.

According to court records, Wilson's rampage began after a drug-fueled sexual encounter with Melton, during which he strangled her before stealing her car. Following this, he assaulted his girlfriend, Melissa Montanez, 41. Hours later, Wilson encountered Ruiz, luring her into his vehicle under the guise of asking for directions. Once inside, he strangled her and then ran her over, leaving her body horrifically mutilated.

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Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner characterized Wilson's acts as a clear demonstration of "killing for the sake of killing," particularly underscoring the brutal nature of the strangulations.

Despite the monstrous nature of his crimes, Wilson received a surprising amount of support from admirers during his incarceration, including love letters and explicit photos. His adoptive parents, alongside several correspondents, pleaded for clemency, citing his brain damage from drug abuse and the psychological impact of his troubled upbringing.

In his defense, Wilson's legal team argued for leniency, portraying him as a man transformed by medication and therapy. His adoptive parents, in an emotional appeal, asked the court to spare his life, insisting that "the human is still in there."

However, the court found no mitigating circumstances sufficient to alter Wilson's fate. In addition to the double murder charges, Wilson was also convicted of grand theft, burglary, battery, and petit theft, sealing his legacy as one of Florida's most notorious killers.