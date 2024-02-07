Almost 2,000 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after attending a religious event in Koshtwadi village, Nanded district. The incident occurred on Tuesday during a religious discourse that brought together locals and attendees from nearby villages like Sawargaon, Postwadi, Risangaon, and Maski.

Complaints of vomiting and loose motions surfaced among the attendees during the early hours of Wednesday, prompting initial medical attention. Around 150 people were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Loha in Nanded district.

However, the situation escalated leading to an additional 870 patients seeking medical assistance at various health facilities, including the Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College. In preparation for potential increased demand, more beds have been arranged at the Government Ayurvedic hospital in Nanded.

Samples from the affected patients have been collected for investigation, and five teams have been deployed to survey the impacted villages. A dedicated rapid response team has also been formed to delve into the matter.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties and all patients admitted to different facilities are reported to be in stable condition. The process of discharging patients after necessary treatment has commenced.

Authorities are actively addressing the situation, with a focus on understanding the cause of the widespread food poisoning and implementing measures to prevent further health complications among the affected individuals.