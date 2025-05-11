Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, has come under sharp criticism following his remarks on the recent ceasefire breach by Pakistan. Misri, who has previously served as India’s Ambassador to China and as Deputy National Security Adviser, confirmed on Saturday that Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement within hours of its enforcement, triggering retaliation from the Indian armed forces. He reaffirmed that India would respond firmly to any future violations while choosing not to withdraw from the agreement at this stage.

However, Misri’s measured stance has drawn widespread criticism on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with many accusing him of being too lenient towards Pakistan and demanding a tougher approach.

The backlash escalated further as his daughter, Didon Misri, based in London and working at global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, was also targeted online over her legal work supporting Rohingya refugees. In response to the wave of trolling and personal attacks, Misri locked his X account, which had been active even before his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

Prominent voices have since come forward in support of Misri. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi defended the diplomat, calling him an "honest, hardworking" officer dedicated to national service. "Our civil servants work under the executive. They shouldn’t be blamed for decisions taken by political leadership. Misri must not be vilified," Owaisi stated on X.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao also condemned the online harassment. She described the trolling of Misri and the doxxing of his daughter as "utterly shameful" and called for an end to the "toxic hate." Praising Misri’s professionalism and dedication, Rao urged citizens to "stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down."