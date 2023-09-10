Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court on September 10 morning amid tight security, a day after being arrested in an alleged corruption case.

Naidu was arrested by the CID on September 9 while he was touring the state as part of the party's mass contact program 'Babu Surety - Bhavisyathu ki Guarantee'.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is being represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Luthra and a team of advocates.

Also read : Andhra CID names Chandrababu Naidu as "principal conspirator" in skill development scam

Naidu was taken to the Government General Hospital at 3.40 am for medical check-up following a 10-hour long interrogation at teh CID's Special Investigation Team (SOT) office at Kunchanapalli.

Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam after a pre-dawn police operation at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday.