Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, faced a significant setback as he was denied bail and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on September 10.

This development comes in connection with his alleged involvement in the Rs 371-crore Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case.

Chandrababu Naidu's arrest took place on September 9 under the purview of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where he was apprehended for his purported key role in the said corruption case.