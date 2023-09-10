Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu denied bail, sent to 14 days judicial remand in corruption case
This development comes in connection with his alleged involvement in the Rs 371-crore Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case.
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Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu denied bail, sent to 14 days judicial remand in corruption case
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, faced a significant setback as he was denied bail and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on September 10.
This development comes in connection with his alleged involvement in the Rs 371-crore Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case.
Chandrababu Naidu's arrest took place on September 9 under the purview of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where he was apprehended for his purported key role in the said corruption case.
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