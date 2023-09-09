The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the wee hours of Saturday, September 9 morning, in connection to a corruption case.

The CID had registered an FIR on December 9, 2021 naming 25 persons as accused in skill development scam. Interestingly, Naidu's name was not in the list of accused though the CID mentioned that the former CM was arrested based on details revealed during the investigation.

Naidu has been served notice under 50(1) of CrPC stating that he has been arrested in crime number 29/2021 registered under sections 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 468, 465, 471, 409, 201, 109 read with 34 and 37 of IPC and sections 12, 13(2) read with 13(1)(c)&(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

CID sleuths arrested Naidu who was touring the state as part of the party's mass contact program 'Babu Surety - Bhavisyathu ki Guarantee'.

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