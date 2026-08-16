Former Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead at TMC office, suicide note recovered

Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker and Trinamool Congress leader Asish Banerjee was found dead at his party office in Birbhum's Rampurhat on August 16, police said. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

Police officials said Banerjee was found hanging inside the office. According to a police officer, the note stated that "no one is responsible for my death".

His body has been sent to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

News of Banerjee's death drew TMC workers and supporters to the party office and his residence in Rampurhat. Bolpur MP Asit Kumar Mal and Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam also visited Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital following the news.

Banerjee, a five-term MLA from the Rampurhat constituency, had stepped down as chairman of the TMC's Birbhum district core committee in June, shortly after the party was defeated in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

He also lost his Rampurhat seat in the polls, with BJP candidate Dhruba Saha defeating him.

A professor at Rampurhat College, Banerjee had served as a minister in the West Bengal government and handled several portfolios, including AYUSH and Agriculture. He later served as Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly during the TMC's tenure.