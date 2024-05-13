Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72, on May 13.

Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier revealed that he was suffering from cancer and would not be able to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to medical conditions.

The mortal remains of the former Rajya Sabha MP will be brought to his residence in Patna's Rajendra Nagar area on May 14 and last rites will be performed on the same day.

Several BJP leaders expressed grief and extended their condolences to Sushil Kumar Modi's bereaved family.

"Sushil Modi ji is no more among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP family as well as workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organisation skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha tweeted.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav also extended his condolences on X and said, "Sushil Kumar Modi is no more among us, may God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family in this hour of grief".