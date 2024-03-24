Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria joins BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

RKS Bhadauria retired from service in September 2021, paving the way for the current chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari

After joining the BJP, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd.) says, "... I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity to contribute to nation-building once again. I served the IAF for more than four decades, but the best time of my service was the last 8 years under the leadership of the BJP government. The tough steps taken by this government to empower and modernise our armed forces and make them self-reliant have not only given rise to a new capability in the forces but also given them a new confidence. The results of the self-reliant move by the government can be seen on the ground... From the point of view of security, the steps being taken by the government are very important and will take India to new heights globally..."