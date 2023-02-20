In a significant development, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of B V R Subrahmanyam as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog. He replaces Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

Subrahmanyam, a retired IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Meanwhile, Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director at World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, USA. He will be serving a tenure of three years, replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana.

The appointment of Subrahmanyam, who has previously served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been widely welcomed. The Niti Aayog is a crucial body that formulates policies and strategies for India's economic and social development, and Subrahmanyam's experience and expertise are expected to be a valuable asset.

The move comes as India looks to accelerate its growth in the post-pandemic era, with a focus on infrastructure, healthcare, and innovation. The government has identified several key areas for reform and investment, and the appointment of Subrahmanyam is seen as a step towards achieving these goals.