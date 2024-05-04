Former Congress Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely on May 4, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just days after he resigned from the Congress party.

Lovely joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. Former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.

Arvinder Singh Lovely had resigned from the Delhi Congress chief on April 28 through a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, where he wrote, “The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...”

He called out the North-East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar for falsely praising the Delhi CM and endorsing the work done by AAP in the Education, Health, Road and Electricity sector.

"Such ill-thought and factually incorrect statements have not gone down well with the Local Party Unit since, the local party workers had an inherent understanding that the alliance was not done in appreciation of AAP's false propaganda of the development of Delhi and was in fact, a "compromise- to improve the chances of victory for the Party as part of the National Alliance," he said.

Voting for sixth phase of all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will take place on May 25.