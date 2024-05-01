Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh have tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the party. Their decision comes with a sharp critique of the party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In their resignation letter, Basoya and Singh expressed deep dissatisfaction with the alliance, particularly citing concerns about AAP's alleged involvement in various scandals and corruption cases. The letter states, "Our continued alliance with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years."

The resignation letter goes on to highlight specific allegations against AAP leaders, stating, "The top 3 Leaders of the AAP - Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, and Manish Sisodia - are already in jail. AAP has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the Delhi Liquor Scam and Delhi Jal Board Scam."

MLA Nasseb Singh writes, "Today You have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party..."

These allegations raise serious questions about the integrity of the alliance and the party's commitment to ethical governance, as perceived by Basoya and Singh.