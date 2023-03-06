Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a Delhi court on March 5, following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. The CBI has indicated that it may seek further police custody as the investigation in the case is ongoing.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 and has been in CBI custody since then. The agency had sought a further extension of his custody, which was granted by the court. The CBI has claimed that kickbacks were paid under the excise policy, which was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called for an investigation.

The AAP government has denied the allegations, calling it a ploy by the BJP-led Union government to target its rival. The court has allowed Sisodia to carry a copy of Srimad Bhagwadgita, a pen, diary, and his spectacles along with prescribed medicines while in judicial custody.

Sisodia has moved a bail application before the court, citing that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody. The court has listed the bail application for further hearing on March 10.

Sisodia had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail and quashing of the first information report (FIR), but the apex court refused to intervene, pointing out that he had sufficient legal remedies to exhaust before approaching the top court of the country.

Sisodia resigned from his position holding 18 portfolios in the Delhi government hours after his plea was rejected by the Supreme Court.