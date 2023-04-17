The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on April 17 extended the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in two cases related to alleged irregularities in the national capital's now-scrapped excise policy. The court extended the judicial custody in the case linked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) until April 27 and with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until April 29.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February in connection with the case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was summoned by the CBI in a similar case on April 16, was questioned by the investigating agency for nine hours. Kejriwal denied any wrongdoing and said that the probe agencies lied in their affidavit and Sisodia was falsely accused in the case.

Kejriwal added that appropriate cases would be filed against the two agencies for "perjury and producing false evidence". He also criticized the ED's statement that there were Rs 100 crore kickbacks from the now-scrapped liquor policy and said, "Where is this 100 crore? Raids have been conducted everywhere, Manish Sisodia's bed was torn open, yet not even a single piece of jewellery has been recovered."

The Delhi CM also accused the CBI and ED of coercing people into naming Delhi ministers in connection with the case. He said people were beaten by the ED and Arun Pillai and Sameer Mahendu were "tortured" to take names. Kejriwal said the two central agencies were "catching hold of someone or the other every day and are being threatened, tortured mentally and physically".

The decision of the Rouse Avenue court to extend the judicial custody of Sisodia came a day after Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI. The case is related to alleged irregularities in the national capital's excise policy, which was scrapped by the Delhi government in 2020.