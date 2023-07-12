In a chilling incident from the tech city of Bengaluru, the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a tech company were murdered allegedly by a former employee.

The former employee attacked the two with a sword while they were inside a flat of an apartment building in Amrutahalli, North East part of the city, said sources.

MD Phanindra Subramanya and Chief Vinu Kumar of the Aeronics Web Organization died while being taken to the hospital.

The former employee named Felix who went after the two is reported to be absconding.

The suspect had left the business and started his own company. However, it is being reported that he harbored a strong resentment towards Phanindra, who had voiced strong disapproval of his business practices.

Felix entered the Aeronics office at 4 p.m on July 11. He conveyed a sword and a blade. He cut Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar and fled from the crime scene.

Police has begun search to nab the accused.

Aeronics Media Private Restricted is a Confidential Restricted organization, consolidated on 7 November 2022. It is categorized as a private business. Bengaluru is the location of its registered office. The organization keeps up with sites of different firms/accomplishes media show work for different firms.