The Congress party, in anticipation of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections slated for November 30, unveiled its second list of candidates, featuring former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin as one of its prominent choices. This announcement follows the party's initial list of 55 candidates released on October 15, bringing the total number of Congress candidates for the 119 assembly constituencies to 100.

Notably, the grand old party is pinning its hopes on Azharuddin's popularity and charisma by fielding him from the Jubilee Hills constituency. This move adds star power to the Congress campaign and reflects their determination to make a strong showing in the forthcoming polls.

In addition to Azharuddin, the Congress has put forth several other key contenders. Former Member of Parliament Madhu Goud Yakshi will run from Lal Bahadur Nagar, while Ponnam Prabhakar has been nominated for the Husanabad seat. Kandi Srinivas Reddy will represent the party in Adilabad, and Tumla Nageshwar Rao has been chosen as the candidate from Khammam. Raj Gopal Reddy's return to the Congress, after previously joining the BJP, adds an interesting twist to the party's candidate lineup.

The finalization of the candidate list for the Telangana assembly polls took place during a significant meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting included the presence of former party chief Sonia Gandhi, committee members, and prominent Telangana leaders, including PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy. This careful selection of candidates reflects the party's commitment to offering a diverse and capable team to the voters.

The election process in Telangana will commence with the issuance of notifications on November 3, followed by polling on November 30.