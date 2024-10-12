Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been named the next Jam Saheb of Gujarat's princely state Nawanagar, now known as Jamnagar, Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar announced in a statement.

In a letter released on October 11, the incumbent Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja stated that the festival of Dusshera is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile, further expressing happiness on finding a solution to a dilemma.

"I am happy that Ajay Jadeja will be the new Jam Saheb of Nawanagar. I feel that this will be a blessing for the people of Jamnagar," Jam Saheb said.

Ajay Jadeja was one of the leading players of the Indian cricket team, serving from 1992 to 2000 and holding the position of vice-captain during his tenure. However, his cricketing career came to an abrupt halt after being implicated in a match-fixing scandal, which led to a ban from the sport.

In 2003, the Delhi High Court lifted the ban, but Jadeja did not return to playing cricket afterward. He has since mentored various IPL teams and recently coached the Afghanistan cricket team.