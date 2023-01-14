Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has been hospitalised in London due to COVID-19 infection and pneumonia.

In a post on Instagram with pictures of his arrival at London Luton Airport, Modi said he is currently on external oxygen support having been flown from Mexico City.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks, accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia—and post trying several times to leave, finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors," Modi said in the post sharing photos of him getting treatment.

The flight was smooth, he said, adding,"Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen."

He thanked the doctors who treated him at Mexico City and the one who flew from London to accompany him back to the UK.

Lalit Modi is a fugitive Indian businessman and cricket administrator who founded the Indian Premier League. He is also a former Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is currently dating Bollywood actor and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen.

He is the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises and the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India.

He had left India in 2010 for London after being charged of tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals.

He was the founder and first chairman of the IPL, running the tournament for three years but was ousted afterwards from Indian cricket following charges of various irregularities.

Lalit Modi was in news for a long time last year when he confirmed his “relationship” with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on social media, giving waves to rumours that the couple is set to get married soon.

Modi had taken to Instagram last year and posted an array of photos with Sushmita Sen, calling her his “Better looking partner” and looking forward to “new beginnings”. Sen had later taken to Instagram to clear out that she is not getting married to Modi, while not denying their relationship.

Since both Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen haven’t posted photos together for months, and there have not been any public spotting, many are speculating that the couple has split up.