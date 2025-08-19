Former IPS officer Anand Mishra joins BJP ahead of Bihar polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducted three prominent figures including former IPS officer Anand Mishra, former Union Minister Nagmani Kushwaha, and retired bureaucrat Suchitra Sinha into its fold on Tuesday. The induction ceremony, titled Milan Samaroh, was held at the BJP’s state headquarters in Patna in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Anand Mishra, once known as the “Singham of Assam” for his uncompromising policing during his IPS tenure, emerged as one of the most notable entrants. After resigning from the police service nearly seven years ago, Mishra entered politics and briefly headed the Youth Wing of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested as an Independent but did not succeed.

Although he was previously denied a BJP ticket, Mishra’s formal inclusion this time is widely seen as a strategic move by the party. Strong speculation suggests that the BJP may field him from the Buxar Assembly constituency, a decision that could potentially reshape the political dynamics of the region.

Reflecting on his political journey, Mishra remarked earlier, “There came a day when I realised I was made for something bigger. That is when I decided to enter politics.”

Party insiders believe Mishra’s strong youth connect and clean public image could enhance BJP’s reach in western Bihar. Alongside Mishra, the inclusion of seasoned leaders Nagmani Kushwaha and Suchitra Sinha is expected to bolster the party’s campaign as it gears up for an intense electoral contest in the state later this year.