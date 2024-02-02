Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted a five-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land fraud case.

Hemant Soren, a 48-year-old leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the ED, prompting him to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest. However, the Supreme Court declined to hear his petition earlier in the day.

A special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi advised Hemant Soren to approach the Jharkhand High Court regarding his arrest. Consequently, he has been handed over to the ED for a five-day custody period.

The arrest is linked to a land fraud case, and the ED has been granted this custody to further investigate the allegations. The situation will likely unfold in the coming days as Hemant Soren navigates the legal process in connection with the charges against him.