Geeta Koda, the Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Singhbhum, Jharkhand, and wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The official joining took place on Monday at the BJP's state office, in the presence of Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi.

Reports suggest that Koda was discontent with the alliances formed by the Congress party in the state, prompting her resignation. This move is perceived as a setback for the Congress party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

Prior to this, Babulal Marandi, BJP Jharkhand President, questioned the existence of the alliance within the India bloc, terming it as a collection of 'corrupt people'.

Marandi recently commented on Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal's decision to reject an alliance with the Congress in West Bengal and Punjab.

He stated that the INDI alliance does not exist and will not be formed in the future. Mamata Banerjee has announced her refusal to allocate seats to the left and Congress in West Bengal. Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal has stated his stand on Punjab and Haryana, confirming he will not participate in seat sharing.

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