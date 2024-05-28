Delhi's Karkardooma court dealt a significant blow to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid on Tuesday by rejecting his bail application in connection to the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. Khalid, who has been incarcerated since September 2020 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had sought bail on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused in the case.

The decision comes after special judge Sameer Bajpai reserved the order on Khalid's bail application following hearings. The prosecution, represented by Delhi police's special public prosecutor, vehemently opposed Khalid's plea, dismissing it as "frivolous and baseless."

Khalid's legal team argued that no terror-related allegations were leveled against him in the Delhi police's charge sheet. They contended that his name was merely repeated in the document, emphasizing that repetition did not transform falsehoods into truths. Furthermore, Khalid's counsel raised concerns over what they described as a malicious media campaign targeting their client.

The Delhi police have accused Khalid of orchestrating protests at 23 locations in 2020, which allegedly contributed to the outbreak of riots in the national capital. However, Khalid has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he has been unjustly targeted and falsely implicated in the case.