A second major Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician in Karnataka made the same political decision.

Jagadish Shettar, who was not chosen by the BJP to run in the forthcoming election, has joined the Congress.

On April 16, Lingayat leader Shettar resigned as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) and quit the BJP.

He had anticipated being given the ticket since he was a "senior leader," but he was "shocked" to learn that he would not be.

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"No one approached me or attempted to persuade me," he stated after joining the Congress party.

"I was treated poorly and was ejected from the party I founded." "I am joining the Congress because I accept its ideology and principles," stated the former chief minister.

Shettar, who has previously won six elections, was allegedly encouraged by the BJP to sit out the Karnataka poll on May 10 and not run from his Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat.

He had, however, made up his mind to compete in one way or another.

"I am not the kind of person who is adamant and stubborn, but this time I am being stubborn because the party has humiliated me," he explained.

B S Yediyurappa accused Shettar of putting himself ahead of the BJP by rejecting several possibilities. Yediyurappa stressed that the party did not suggest that the former chief minister retire.

Shettar was given three options: a guaranteed ticket for a family member, Rajya Sabha membership, and a seat as a Union minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah is alleged to have personally talked with Shettar on Saturday (15 April).

The BJP in Karnataka has issued candidate lists for 212 assembly seats in the next election. However, 12 candidates for the 224-member legislature remain undeclared, including one for Hubballi-Dharwad.

Laxman Savadi, a Yediyurappa supporter and influential Lingayat leader, defected from the BJP and joined the Congress last week.

Another prominent leader, K S Eshwarappa, departed from electoral politics after receiving indications that he would be withdrawn as a candidate before the lists were revealed.



