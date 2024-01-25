Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has made a political U-turn, re-joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a brief stint with the Congress. Shettar, a prominent figure from the politically influential Lingayat community, had switched sides last year after being denied a ticket by the BJP. His return to the saffron party was marked by a formal joining ceremony in the presence of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state chief BY Vijayendra.

Shettar's move comes at a critical juncture, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, adding to the challenges faced by the Congress party. The 67-year-old leader expressed his conviction that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be re-elected, emphasizing his belief in the BJP's vision for the nation.

"The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Due to some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last eight to nine months, there were a lot of discussions. BJP workers asked me to come back to the BJP," Shettar stated during his re-joining ceremony.

Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, both influential leaders within the BJP, were instrumental in Shettar's return to the party fold. Shettar's homecoming is expected to bolster the BJP's prospects in Karnataka and further consolidate support in the run-up to the elections.