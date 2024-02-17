In a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources have stated that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul might join the BJP. But there has been no official confirmation from either Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath regarding this.

Raising further speculations, BJP spokesperson and Kamal Nath's former media advisor Narendra Saluja posted a photo of the former Chief Minister and his son in Bhopal and captioned it, "Jai Shri Ram".

Meanwhile, Nakul Nath, the Congress MP from Chhindwara, even removed 'Congress' from his profile bio on X.

The father-son duo are slated to arrive in Delhi today.

The development came just days after Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined the BJP, becoming the latest Congress leader to depart from the 'Grand Old Party'.

On February 12, Chavan, who was associated with Congress for four decades, resigned from all party posts and as the MLA from Bhokar constituency.

The next day, the 65-year-old leader joined the BJP. On February 15, he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Chavan's departure from the Congress came after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora also quit the party.

While Siddique joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Deora joined the Shiv Sena faction under Eknath Shinde.