Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and seasoned politician Manohar Joshi breathed his last today, Friday, February 23, at the age of 86. Joshi, a towering figure in Maharashtra politics, succumbed to a cardiac arrest at PD Hinduja Hospital, where he was admitted after falling critically ill on February 21.

Joshi's health had been a concern in recent times, with last year's May incident where he was hospitalized for a brain haemorrhage at the same medical facility. Despite the best medical efforts, Joshi's health continued to decline due to prolonged age-related health issues.

His son Unmesh Joshi expressed the family's grief, stating, "He had been admitted to the ICU and was under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday. He had prolonged age-related health issues. We will be performing last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium and before this, the mortal remains will be brought to our house in Matunga."

Paying homage to the late leader, the hospital, in an earlier statement, had informed, "Mr. Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill. He is currently in the ICU under close observation and receiving the best medical care and treatment."