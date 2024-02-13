Former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ashok Chavan, is slated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, following his official resignation from the Indian National Congress (INC) just a day prior. Chavan's departure marks the third high-profile exit from the INC in a span of one month, with leaders Milind Deora and Baba Siddique having already left.

The impending exit of Chavan from the Congress party has been the subject of much speculation, as well as his apparent desire to join the BJP.

Sources suggest that Chavan had previously hoped to join the BJP and secure a senior cabinet berth in the Maharashtra Government. However, his plans were allegedly stymied by the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who was reportedly concerned about strengthening the Congress faction within the BJP.

Ashok Chavan, former Congress member, is expected to be appointed to a Rajya Sabha seat by the BJP, as per insider reports. These sources also revealed that Chavan has procured necessary approval from the Speaker and has no pending government dues.

This development comes alongside the exit of Baba Siddique, former Congress MLA, and Milind Deora, ex-Lok Sabha MP. This trio's departure signifies a major blow to the Congress party, possibly impacting upcoming elections.

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