Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has expressed his intent to rejoin the Congress Party after a stint with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since 2021. Mukherjee cited a mismatch in work culture as the primary reason for his decision.

"During my time with the TMC, I realized their work culture was significantly different from that of Congress. It reached a point where I felt I had had enough," Mukherjee stated. He revealed that he has sought a meeting with senior Congress leaders and is hopeful of reconnecting with the party soon. "I am ready to contribute immediately if Congress accepts me," he added.

Reflecting on his political journey, Mukherjee mentioned the challenges he faced after losing the 2019 elections. "I lost the elections in 2019 due to reasons I prefer not to disclose, although the high command is aware. Despite fulfilling assignments for Congress over 2.5 years, I was gradually sidelined by certain individuals and groups," he explained.

Mukherjee also spoke about his brief period with TMC, where he felt underutilized and disconnected from the party’s work culture. "After joining TMC, I didn’t receive significant assignments. Their work culture was not in line with Congress, prompting my decision to leave," he said.

Having returned to Delhi, Mukherjee noted that senior Congress leaders have encouraged him to be more active in the party. "I am awaiting a meeting with the senior high command. If they ask me to rejoin immediately, I am ready and willing to serve," Mukherjee affirmed.

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