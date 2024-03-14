Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to Pune's Bharti Hospital after displaying symptoms of fever and chest infection, hospital officials confirmed. The first woman to serve as the President of India, Pratibha Patil who served from 2007 to 2012 was admitted last night.

According to hospital authorities, Patil's condition is stable despite experiencing fever and chest infection. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Patil's admission to Bharti Hospital comes as a concern, given her stature as the first woman to hold the position of President in the country.

Updates on Pratibha Patil's health condition are expected to follow as she continues to receive medical care at the hospital.