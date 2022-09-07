Former President Ram Nath Kovind has been given "Z plus" category VIP security protection by a central paramilitary unit, according to officials on Wednesday.

Kovind will be given armed protection around the country from the VIP security commando section of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

According to reports, the force took over the mission on September 5 after the Union Home Ministry recently approved the cover on the basis of a suggestion from the central intelligence agencies.

The police will also secure the former president's residence, which is located on Janpath Road in the heart of Delhi.

In July, Kovind, 76, resigned from his position as India's 14th president.