Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh, bid farewell to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of his illustrious 33-year-long parliamentary journey. Dr. Singh, who first took office as a member of the upper house in October 1991, has left an indelible mark on Indian politics, serving as Finance Minister under the Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996, and subsequently as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

In a letter penned by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh's monumental contributions to the nation were lauded and his departure from active politics lamented. Kharge expressed deep gratitude for Singh's unwavering dedication to public service, noting his instrumental role in shaping India's economic landscape and prioritizing the welfare of its citizens.

Kharge's letter highlighted Singh's pivotal leadership during challenging times, particularly his stewardship through the Indo-US Nuclear Deal and the Global Financial Crisis. Singh's commitment to inclusive growth, as evidenced by initiatives like the MGNREGA scheme, which lifted millions out of poverty, was highlighted as a proof to his vision for a prosperous and equitable India.

Despite enduring political criticism and personal attacks, Singh's integrity and statesmanship remained unshaken. Kharge emphasized Singh's role in laying the groundwork for crucial reforms, including the introduction of direct benefit transfers and deregulation of fuel prices, which have since been overshadowed or reversed by subsequent administrations.