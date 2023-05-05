Former Punjab Assembly Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal has joined the BJP in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda in the capital.

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the Akali Dal's prime membership. From 2004 to 2009, he served as the 14th Lok Sabha's deputy speaker in India.

He was a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member who served as the 14th Lok Sabha representative for the Punjab district of Phillaur. Additionally, he served as the Punjab Assembly's Speaker twice.

Notably, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, along with several other individuals from Punjab, just joined the saffron party in New Delhi.

At the party's national headquarters in the Capital, they were formally welcomed into the BJP in the presence of senior party officials.