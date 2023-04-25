Parkash Singh Badal, the former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.



He was 95 years old.

On Sunday, Badal, a five-time chief minister, was brought to a private hospital's intensive care unit after complaining of breathing issues.

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Badal was sent to the hospital in June of last year after complaining of gastritis and bronchial asthma. He was sent to a private hospital in Mohali in February last year for a post-Covid health check-up, during which he also had heart and pulmonary checks.

The SAD was a BJP ally before leaving the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 due to the adoption of three agri-marketing measures in Parliament. With the departure of Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Cabinet, the party also exited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.